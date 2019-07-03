Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, seen during a May 22 practice in Frisco, Texas, met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss an incident at a music festival in Las Vegas. | AP

Ezekiel Elliott vows to avoid trouble after meeting with Roger Goodell

AP

NEW YORK - Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground.

Goodell suspended the two-time NFL rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations, and the letter detailing the punishment warned Elliott to avoid future incidents with law enforcement. He is subject to suspension even though he wasn’t arrested.

The NFL declined to comment following Elliott’s statement.

Elliott wrote that he is “determined not to be in this position again.” He didn’t speak to reporters during offseason practices or minicamp following the incident. The Cowboys have their first practice at training camp in California on July 27.

