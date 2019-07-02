Akira Nishino, seen in a June 2018 file photo, led Japan to the last 16 in the 2018 World Cup. Nishino will handle double duties as the new head coach of the Thailand national and under-23 teams, it was announced on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Ex-Japan boss Akira Nishino appointed coach of Thailand national, under-23 squads

AP

BANGKOK - Former Japan manager Akira Nishino is the new coach of the Thailand senior and under-23 teams.

Nishino agreed to take the job on Monday after a four-hour meeting with Football Association of Thailand chief Somyot Poompamoung in Bangkok.

He will coach Thailand in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and take the under-23s to the 2019 South East Asia Games and 2020 Asia Under-23 championship, the Thai FA said.

Nishino attended Thai League games on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite only two months with Japan before the 2018 World Cup, he led the Samurai Blue to the round of 16, almost causing a huge upset before losing to Belgium 3-2. That ended his brief contract with Japan, which sought a long-term coach.

Nishino succeeded Milovan Rajevac as Thailand coach. Rajevac was fired in January, the day after Thailand lost to India 4-1 in its opening match of the Asian Cup. Former assistant Sirisak Yodyardthai led Thailand the rest of the way, and resigned after the King’s Cup last month, when the team was fourth out of four after another loss to India.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Jubilo Iwata head coach Hideto Suzuki was appointed the club's new manager on Monday, replacing the resigned Hiroshi Nanami.
Hideto Suzuki replaces Hiroshi Nanami at Jubilo Iwata
Jubilo Iwata on Monday named head coach Hideto Suzuki as the new manager of the struggling J. League first-division club, replacing Hiroshi Nanami, who announced his resignation the previous day...
Vegalta Sendai goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt will join Sint-Truiden this summer, the teams announced on Monday.
Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt to transfer from Vegalta Sendai to Sint-Truiden
Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt will leave Vegalta Sendai for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight, the clubs said Monday. The 27-year-old will play his final J. League first-division ...
Image Not Available
Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili missing after swimming accident
Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy. Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Nishino, seen in a June 2018 file photo, led Japan to the last 16 in the 2018 World Cup. Nishino will handle double duties as the new head coach of the Thailand national and under-23 teams, it was announced on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

,