Soccer

Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili missing after swimming accident

AP

GENEVA - Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy.

Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for its women’s team, has been missing since she had a swimming accident at Lake Como in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon.

The club says: “The police searches are still underway. We are very upset and have not given up hope that all will end well.”

The club adds, “We are in close contact with family members and ask for understanding that we cannot make any further comment at this time. We will inform again as soon as we know more.”

Italian news agency Ansa reported that Ismaili rented a boat with a friend. She apparently dived into the lake from the boat but did not resurface.

The 24-year-old Ismaili has been playing for Bern since 2011.

