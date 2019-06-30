Basketball / NBA

Free agent Darren Collison retires at 31 to focus on faith

AP

NEW YORK - Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah’s Witness.

The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He told ESPN’s The Undefeated in a letter Friday that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” he wrote. “I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.”

Collison was on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

He averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games with the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers. He was drafted out of UCLA in 2009 and was named an All-NBA rookie the following year.

