Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka speaks to the media at a news conference in London on Friday. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka says he's 'honored' to start first MLB game in Europe

Kyodo

LONDON - Masahiro Tanaka said Friday he is “honored” to start the first MLB game held in Europe, when the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in London this weekend.

“It’s going to be a historic day for Major League Baseball. I’m extremely honored to be able to take the mound and pitch,” the right-hander told reporters on the eve of his start at London Stadium.

The two American League East teams will bring their rivalry to London Stadium, the main venue of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Right-hander Rick Porcello, who is 5-7 so far this season, will start the first of the two-game series for the defending World Series champions.

The stadium, now the home of the Premier League’s West Ham United, has undergone a transformation to host the series, including installing artificial turf. It has a larger foul territory and a shorter center field than the ballparks in the United States.

Tanaka, who is 5-5 in his sixth season with the Yankees, tested the mound prior to the Yankees workout on Friday.

“There is always a first time playing at any stadium, so I’m not concerned,” the 30-year-old said. “The most important thing is to be myself and compete.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Colorado's Nolan Arenado runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer against Los Angeles in the first inning on Friday night.
Rockies end 12-game losing streak to Dodgers
Pinch hitter Pat Valaika and David Dahl homered in an eight-run fifth inning, Nolan Arenado had four hits, including a home run, and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 13-9 on Friday night, s...
The BayStars' Jose Lopez watches his first-inning home run against the Carp leave the yard on Friday night at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama hammered Hiroshima 13-3.
Jose Lopez, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo slug two homers apiece as BayStars crush Carp
Jose Lopez and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo each homered twice as league play resumed on Friday in the Yokohama BayStars' 13-3 whipping of the Hiroshima Carp. Lopez, a longtime regular for the Seattle Mar...
Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe scores from third base on a sacrifice fly against Minnesota in the 18th inning on Thursday.
Rays outlast Twins in 18-inning marathon
Willy Adames and Choi Ji-man had RBI singles, and Yandy Diaz drove in what proved to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly to highlight a three-run 18th inning and lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka speaks to the media at a news conference in London on Friday. | AP

, , ,