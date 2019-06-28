Anne Seaver (third from left) and her sister, Sarah Seaver, daughters of former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, hold a street sign with team owner Jeff Wilpon ( third from right) outside Citi Field in New York on Thursday. Seaver is getting a statue outside the Mets' home, and the team is getting a new address. | AP

Mets Hall of Famer Tom Seaver gets his statue, and Citi Field gets new address

NEW YORK - Tom Seaver is getting a statue outside the Mets’ home, and the team is getting a new address.

The announcement was made official at a ceremony Thursday. Citi Field will now be listed as 41 Seaver Way in honor of the Hall of Fame pitcher’s number. New York City officials agreed to the team’s request to rename the 126th Street address.

“This is so very appropriate because he made the New York Mets the team that it is,” said Ron Swoboda, who played with Seaver on the 1969 Miracle Mets championship team. “He gave them credibility.”

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said it might be a year to 18 months before the statue of 2.7 meters to 3.6 metersis in place, allowing liberty for the “artist doing his thing.”

The 74-year-old Seaver has dementia and could not attend. But a number of former teammates were on hand in tribute to the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.

“He deserves the recognition,” pitcher Jerry Koosman said. “I’m glad he’s getting it.”

Added outfielder Cleon Jones: “He set an example for all the guys to follow.”

Seaver went 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA and was a five-time 20-game winner across his 20-year career. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992, selected on 425 of 430 ballots for a then-record 98.8 percent.

Now his legend will live on in front of 41 Seaver Way.

“We really do walk together forever,” Swoboda said.

Daughter Sarah Seaver said her parents are honored.

“Very proud to know that that work that he loved so very much will be remembered,” she said.

