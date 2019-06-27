Tennis

Fed Cup follows Davis Cup with new tournament format

AP

LONDON - The Fed Cup is following the Davis Cup with a new tournament format.

Starting next year, the women’s tennis event will be a six-day final tournament in April with 12 teams playing for an $18 million prize on clay courts in Budapest, Hungary, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.

The ITF has already switched the Davis Cup to a similar pattern, with the first 18-team final event to be played in November in Madrid.

“We have consulted and listened to stakeholders and worked with the WTA and its Player Council to make sure the new format represents the interests of the players,” ITF president David Haggerty said in a statement.

The changes to the Fed Cup ease the strain on the tennis calendar by going from three weeks to two, with qualifying matches in February. The current system has a final series in November, seven months after the semifinals.

However, a new round robin stage at the final tournament means players will play more matches.

Only 10 of the 12 teams at the final tournament will have qualified on merit. Organizers will offer one team a wild card and Hungary, which hasn’t played top-tier Fed Cup tennis since 2002, is guaranteed a spot as host.

The first two teams guaranteed to qualify are Australia and France, which will play in this year’s Fed Cup final in Perth in November.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Roger Federer, celebrates after winning the Halle Open on Sunday in Halle, Germany.
Roger Federer seeded No. 2, Rafael Nadal No. 3 at Wimbledon; Naomi Osaka No. 2
Eight-time champion Roger Federer was seeded No. 2 for Wimbledon, one spot ahead of Rafael Nadal, reversing their positions in the ATP rankings and creating a debate about whether the All Englan...
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during day six of the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Thursday. Ashleigh Barty's win over Julia Goerges Sunday in Birmingham effectively knocked Osaka off the top of the WTA women's singles.
Aussie Ashleigh Barty's win knocks Naomi Osaka off WTA No. 1 spot
Naomi Osaka's reign at the of the world rankings is over. The Japanese player lost her grip on the top spot when Australian Ashleigh Barty defeated Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3 7-5 in the Birming...
Ashleigh Barty hits a shot during her semifinal match against Barbora Strycova at the Birmingham Classic on Saturday in Birmingham, England.
Ashleigh Barty reaches Birmingham Classic final with chance to supplant Naomi Osaka as world No. 1
Ashleigh Barty will become the first Australian woman to be ranked world No. 1 in more than 40 years if she beats her doubles partner Julia Goerges in the final of the Birmingham Classic on Sund...

,