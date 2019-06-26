Baseball / MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday

AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star’s comeback Tuesday night.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won’t pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run against the Blue Jays in New York on Tuesday.
Yankees set home run record in win over Jays
Aaron Judge and his teammates were joking about which one of them would hit the home run that gave the New York Yankees a major league-record 28 straight games with a long ball. The 6-fo...
Carp hurler Aren Kuri fires a pitch in Tuesday's interleague game against the Eagles in Sendai. Kuri tossed a three-hitter as Hiroshima blanked Tohoku Rakuten 2-0.
Hiroshima's Aren Kuri twirls first career shutout in season's final interleague game
Aren Kuri allowed three hits and no walks over the distance to throw his first career shutout as the Hiroshima Carp beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 2-0 on Tuesday in the season's final int...
New York's Aaron Hicks watches his three-run homer against Toronto leave the yard in the fifth inning on Monday night.
Yankees homer in record-tying 27th straight game
Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees' home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night. Hicks and Stanton each hit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shohei Ohtani | KYODO

,