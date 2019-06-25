Derby County manager Frank Lampard is seen watching his team play in May. | REUTERS

Soccer

Derby County's Frank Lampard granted permission to discuss managerial job with Chelsea

AP

LONDON - Derby County on Tuesday said it will allow Frank Lampard to hold talks on becoming Chelsea coach.

The former Chelsea midfielder led Derby to promotion to the Premier League in his first season as coach.

“With preseason fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions,” Derby said.

The Chelsea job has been vacant since Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus this month.

The last former Chelsea player to take over as coach was Roberto di Matteo, who won the Champions League and F.A. Cup in 2012 but was fired after only eight months in charge.

