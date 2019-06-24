Eddie Haskell (right), with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard wins the third race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track on Sunday in Santa Anita , California. | AP

More Sports / Horse Racing

Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban

AP

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA - Santa Anita’s troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the industry and led to Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer being banned when four of his horses were among the casualties.

There were no incidents during morning training hours or in the 10 races Sunday.

About 20 protesters briefly toted signs outside an entrance to the track, calling attention to the deaths and condemning the sport.

Hollendorfer had two horses entered to run closing day, but they, along with two others Saturday, were scratched by track stewards on the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses’ medical, training and racing history.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nasa Hataoka takes a shot during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Nasa Hataoka's final-day 65 not enough as Hannah Green wins Women's PGA Championship
A tournament-low final-day 65 from Nasa Hataoka rocketed her up the leaderboard Sunday, but it proved too little, too late as Australian Hannah Green won the Women's PGA Championship title. ...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (left) is sprayed with sparking wine by teammate Valtteri Botas after the French Grand Prix on Sunday in Le Caastellet, France. Hamilton won the race.
Lewis Hamilton easily wins French GP for sixth straight victory
Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch a sixth victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to...
Lys Gracieux (center) and jockey Damian Lane (right) pose for photos after winning the Takarazuka Kinen on Sunday at Hanshin Racecourse.
Lys Gracieux claims second G1 win at Takarazuka Kinen
Third-favorite Lys Gracieux claimed her second Grade-1 victory on Sunday at the 60th running of the Takarazuka Kinen. Lys Gracieux, steered by Australian jockey Damian Lane, trailed top-...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Eddie Haskell (right), with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard wins the third race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track on Sunday in Santa Anita , California. | AP

,