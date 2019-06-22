Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas pitches against the Rays on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum. | NEVILLE E. GUARD / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

MLB hands Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas an 80-game doping ban

AP

NEW YORK - A season full of All-Star potential for Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas was drastically cut short Friday when Major League Baseball suspended him 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Montas pitched well Thursday night and is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts.

The 26-year-old righty could return for the final week of the season. But the penalty makes him ineligible for the All-Star Game and postseason play this year .The commissioner’s office said Montas tested positive for Ostarine, a PED.

Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas pitches against the Rays on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum. | NEVILLE E. GUARD / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

