Crash victim Chris Froome leaves hospital

AFP-JIJI

LOIRE, FRANCE - Chris Froome left Saint-Etienne Hospital on Thursday a week after the horrific crash that ruled him out of next month’s Tour de France.

The four-time Tour champion was transferred to an undisclosed rehabilitation center specializing in getting top athletes back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Froome “will be looked after closely for the next few months” by Remi Philippot, the surgeon who led the medical team that operated on the stricken Team Ineos star.

The 34-year-old Briton has said he was lucky to be alive after the high-speed June 13 crash on a training run before a stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Unbalanced by a gust of wind, Froome hit a wall, fracturing his leg, hip, arm and ribs which required four hours of surgery.

