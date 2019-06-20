Willson Contreras powers Cubs past White Sox

Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Contreras clubbed a grand slam and a solo homer to help the Cubs split a two-game series with their crosstown rivals. David Bote also hit a solo home run for the Cubs, who won for the 25th time in 37 home games this season.

Leury Garcia and James McCann each homered in a losing effort for the White Sox.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (6-5) got the win by holding the White Sox to three runs on seven hits in 5⅔ innings. He walked one and struck out six.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-2) drew his first loss since April 6. He surrendered six runs on seven hits in 4⅓ innings while walking three and striking out nine.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on the game’s first pitch. Garcia crushed a first-pitch fastball an estimated 131 meters to left-center field for his fifth homer of the season and his third in the past eight games.

The Cubs answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning thanks largely to Contreras’ third career grand slam. He ripped a line drive over the wall in left field to also bring home Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez.

Contreras homered again in the third to make it 5-1. It marked his second multi-homer game of the season and the sixth of his career. He has 15 homers in 63 games this season after hitting only 10 homers in 138 games a year ago.

Yankees 12, Rays 1

In New York, Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the Yankees thumped Tampa Bay to complete a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York held the Rays to three hits to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over second-place Tampa Bay to 3½ games.

Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career.

Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks.

Angels 11, Blue Jays 6

In Toronto, Mike Trout belted two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, and had a career-best seven RBIs as Los Angeles beat the hosts.

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, who have won all six meetings with the Blue Jays this season and 18 of the last 24 in Toronto. Teammate Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-6.

Rowdy Tellez slugged two home runs for the Blue Jays.

Nationals 6, Phillies 2 (1st)

Nationals 2, Phillies 0 (2nd)

In Washington, Patrick Corbin struck out eight over seven strong innings and the hosts beat Philadelphia in the opener of a doubleheader.

This was the belated series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday.

Corbin (6-5) scattered four hits and three walks while ending a personal three-game losing streak.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first off Zach Eflin (6-7), and Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier added RBI doubles later in the game. Eflin allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven over six innings.

In the nightcap, Washington hurler Max Scherzer shrugged off a broken nose and black eye to throw seven shutout innings, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers en route to victory.

The Nationals have won 16 of their last 23, while Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last nine and 12 of 18.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball off his face during batting practice Tuesday, but it didn’t stop him from making his scheduled start. He struck out 10, yielded only four hits and permitted just two runners to reach scoring position.

Dodgers 9, Giants 2

In Los Angeles, Chris Taylor homered twice, Cody Bellinger added a solo shot and the Dodgers’ spotty bullpen was solid after starter Rich Hill left with an injury against San Francisco.

The NL West leaders (50-25) became the first 50-win team in the majors and improved to a big league-best 30-9 at home.

In Other Games

Padres 8, Brewers 7

Reds 3, Astros 2

Pirates 8, Tigers 7

Indians 10, Rangers 4

Braves 7, Mets 2

Athletics 8, Orioles 3

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1 (11)

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

Mariners 8, Royals 2

Red Sox 9, Twins 4