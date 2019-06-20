Baseball / MLB

David Ortiz wasn't target of nightclub shooting, Dominican Republic lead prosecutor says

AP

SANTO, DOMINGO - The Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor said on Wednesday that former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez said the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from “guarded” to “good.”

Dominican Republic National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte speaks at a news conference about the recent nightclub shooting of former baseball player David Ortiz in Santo Domingo on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

