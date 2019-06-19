Reds players leave the pitch on Wednesday night in Saitama. | KYODO

Soccer

Ulsan comes from behind to beat Urawa in first leg of Asian Champions League matchup

Kyodo

SAITAMA - Urawa Reds, looking to win the Asian championship for the second time in three years, suffered a huge setback in their Asian Champions League round-of-16 opener, a 2-1 home loss to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday.

Hwang Il-su stroked the 80th-minute winner as the visitors came back from a goal down to take control of the fixture with two away goals ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.

Reds, the only J. League team with two Asian titles, dominated first-half possession at Saitama Stadium but had to settle for a lone goal in the 37th minute from a Kenyu Sugimoto header.

Joo Min-kyu, however, equalized five minutes later when he headed home a cross from Lee Keun-ho.

“We anticipated a tough game but the players really gave their all,” Ulsan head coach Kim Do-hoon said. “Our aggressive play opened the door for us to come from behind. Now we need to prepare diligently for the home leg.”

The hosts were playing their first ACL game under interim manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki, who took over on May 28 after the firing of Oswaldo Oliveira.

“When it comes to controlling the game for 90 minutes, there are still many things that we have to do,” Otsuki said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Brazil's Richarlison (right) and Venezuela's Tomas Rincon vie for the ball during their match at the Copa America on Tuesday in Salvador, Brazil.
Host Brazil jeered during scoreless draw with Venezuela
For the second straight time in the Copa America at home, Brazil was jeered by its fans. The hosts followed a lackluster win over Bolivia with a scoreless draw against Venezuela in the C...
Australia's Samantha Kerr celebrates after defeating Jamaica on Tuesday in Grenoble, France, in the team's final group stage match at the Women's World Cup.
Matildas star Sam Kerr scores four goals in group stage finale
Sam Kerr scored four goals, one shy of the World Cup record and the most by an Australian, in a 4-1 victory over Jamaica on Tuesday night at Grenoble, France, that advanced the Matildas into the...
Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, seen training in Brazil with Japan's Copa America squad, could be the first Japanese player since Keisuke Honda in 2014 to join a top-tier Italian club.
Takehiro Tomiyasu set for big move to Italy's Bologna
After a breakout season with Belgium's Sint-Truiden, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu appears set for a blockbuster move to Bologna in the Italian first division. According to journalist Gianl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reds players leave the pitch on Wednesday night in Saitama. | KYODO

, ,