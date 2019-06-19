Japan's fencers show progress at Asian championships

“Yeah!”

“Yo!”

The exact words coming out of veteran fencer Kenta Tokunan’s mouth were unclear. But this much is certain: he was fired up during the saber team competition.

As a matter of fact, the 31-year-old shouted every time he scored a point and pumped his fist in excitement. Every single time.

Perhaps his yelling was even louder than during his individual competition a few days earlier, because on this day he competed for his teammates and his country.

But Tokunan wasn’t the only one yelling and fist-pumping at the Asian Championships, which concluded on Tuesday at Chiba Port Arena. Many of the other participants, including those from Japan, were equally psyched up, knowing what was at stake: next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Fencers around the globe are currently fighting for spots at the 2020 Summer Games, racking up points through International Fencing Federation-sanctioned tournaments during the one-year Olympic qualification period that kicked off in early April.

Some of the highest point allocations for the top finishers can be found at continental championships. Gold medalists of the individual and team competitions collect 48 and 64 points, respectively, half of what is awarded at the Olympics and world championships.

Coming into the Asian Championships, Japan made it clear its focus would be on team competitions.

The reason was simple — any nation that earns a spot in a team competition at the Olympics automatically secures three spots for that discipline’s individual competition. Only eight countries will compete in each team discipline at the games — the top four countries in the world rankings and four top nations from each continent. Japan will have automatic individual berths in Tokyo as the host nation.

Overall, the Japanese national team had a good Asian Championships. It captured four gold medals overall, two of which came from the men’s and women’s foil team events. It was the first time for the country to win a team gold medal in three Asian Championships.

The last team title for Japan came in 2016, when the men’s epee squad triumphed in Wuxi, China.

Veteran foil fencer Ryo Miyake, who struck silver in the team competition at the London Olympics, said after the gold medal achievement on Sunday that the team used to be more like “Yuki Ota and his buddies.” But the 28-year-old added that now each fencer on the squad “is more competitive” with Kyosuke Matsuyama as its centerpiece.

“This team that Matsuyama’s formed is the best ever (for Japan),” Miyake stressed.

Yet the foil team was not content with the best-in-Asia title and is eyeing Olympic gold on home soil.

“What we are looking for are gold medals at the world championships and Olympics,” Matsuyama said. “We want to share an even better moment than this (with the Japanese public).”

Ota, a former star foil fencer who now serves as the president of the Japan Fencing Federation, admitted that the current elite athletes of the discipline are better than him as a fencer and that they have become much stronger “as a team.”

“Each one of them has been competitive at an individual level, but they were trying to stand out on their own,” said Ota, who won a pair of Olympic medals. “Now, they are trying to communicate with each other better and have gotten much better as a team.”

The future of the women’s foil squad also seems to be bright, especially considering the time they have to develop going forward.

The average age of the five registered female foil fencers for the tourney was only 19.4 years old. Yuka Ueno is the youngest at 17, yet she astonishingly scored the last 10 points of the final against archrival South Korea to deliver the shining necklace to her team.

“We’ve been practicing for this,” said Ueno, who also won silver in the individual competition on Saturday. “This will definitely give us some momentum toward the Olympics.”

According to the JFF, 92 percent of the winners of the team competitions at the Asian Championships in Olympic qualification years have earned Olympic spots.

Yusuke Fukuda, the development director of the JFF, said that the athletes in the women’s foil team, which captured gold at last year’s Asian Games, have been gaining confidence and would be an even better team going forward.

“I think they are going to be even better than the men’s team,” Fukuda said.

Although he stated that there are gaps between the Japanese female foil team and the world’s elite countries like France, Italy and the United States, Ota was impressed that the squad won the gold medal as if it was “a piece of cake.” The squad cruised past South Korea in the gold medal match, winning 45-29.

“This is only their first step,” the 33-year-old Ota said. “It’s really impressive they achieved what they did despite their average age being just 19 years old, while the top fencers usually peak at around 26.”

Meanwhile, the men’s epee squad sort of proved that the team competition is a different animal from the individual events by ending with a bronze medal on Day 6.

The team certainly had the potential to reach the top of the podium with a pair of global talents in Kazuyasu Minobe and Koki Kano, who are currently No. 2 and 6 in the world rankings. Their teammates, Masaru Yamada and Satoru Uyama, had finished 1-2 in the individual competition a few days earlier.

But it didn’t work out as well as they would’ve liked once they came together as a team.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” said Minobe, who was crowned in the individual competition at the Cali, Colombia, meet of the World Cup Grand Prix last month. “But in my turns, I performed a little too impatiently, wanting to win. And I put unnecessary pressure on my teammates. I have to reflect on that. You have to compete as a team in the team competition.”

Tokunan’s saber team wound up with a bronze medal as well after losing to current world No. 1 South Korea in the semifinals. But he held his head up high as his team was able to keep up with the better nation, adding that he would continue to give his a team boost through his energetic shows of support.

“We have the World Championships (July 15-23 in Budapest) later,” Tokunan said. “And I would like to give us momentum.”