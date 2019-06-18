Norway's Frida Maanum battles for the ball with South Korea's Lee Min-a (right) and Ji So-yun during the Women's World Cup Group A match on Monday in Reims, France. Norway won 2-1. | AP

Norway advances to last 16; France, Germany top groups

AFP-JIJI

MARNE, FRANCE - Norway went through to the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup alongside China and Spain on Monday after beating South Korea 2-1, while France and Germany topped their groups with wins over Nigeria and South Africa.

Caroline Graham Hansen gave Norway an early lead from the spot after Cho So-hyun was judged to have grabbed Maria Thorisdottir in the third minute, before winning the decisive second penalty shortly after the break when she was chopped down by Kang Chae-rim.

The Barcelona attacker had to watch while she received treatment on the sidelines as Isabell Herlovsen just squeezed home Norway’s second to secure the points from a nervy encounter and seal second place in Group A, despite Yeo Min-ji’s poked finish 12 minutes from time.

In the next round Martin Sjogren’s side will take on either Italy, Brazil or Australia, who went into the last round of group matches in Group C on Tuesday with first place and a potential two further last 16 places up for grabs.

France, meanwhile, will take on one of the four best third-place finishers following its 1-0 win, but faces the prospect of tackling the defending champion United States in the quarterfinals should the Americans as expected top Group F and win their subsequent last 16 tie.

The French needed a point to take first place in the group but Wendie Renard gave them all three from the spot on the second attempt, after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was judged to have encroached for Renard’s first effort, which hit the post.

Germany ensured it missed the Americans in the next round after it topped Group B with a perfect nine points following a comprehensive 4-0 win over South Africa.

