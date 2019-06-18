Elite defender Erik Karlsson re-signs with Sharks in $92 million deal

The San Jose Sharks took a risk when they traded for star defenseman Erik Karlsson knowing he had only one year left on his contract. They sat patiently as he learned about the organization and area during an injury-plagued season and were rewarded when Karlsson decided not to hit the open market.

The Sharks then pounced and signed Karlsson to a $92 million, eight-year deal on Monday, turning a one-year rental into a long-term commitment to one of the league’s most dynamic defensemen.

“This was a big decision for me,” Karlsson said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, I know it’s the right one for me, my family and this organization as well. I’m very happy with how everything happened and that they didn’t force me into making a decision earlier than this.”

A person with knowledge of the deal said it carries an annual cap hit of $11.5 million and includes a full no-movement clause. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms of the contract.

The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy winner just before the start of last season from Ottawa. Karlsson was hampered by groin injuries for much of his first season in San Jose but also showed flashes as he helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final for the fifth time in the past 15 seasons, where they lost to eventual champion St. Louis in six games.

Karlsson wore down at the end of the series against the Blues. He missed most of the second half of the third period in a Game 4 loss to St. Louis, missed the entire third period when the Sharks lost the following game and then didn’t travel for the Game 6 loss that ended San Jose’s season. The 29-year-old Karlsson had surgery on the groin on May 31 and is expected to recover fully before the start of next season.

The Sharks were confident enough in his health to give him the richest contract of any defenseman, topping the $88 million, eight-year extension Drew Doughty signed in Los Angeles last summer. The only current deals worth more annually are Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million cap hit on an eight-year deal in Edmonton and Auston Matthews’ $11.6 million cap hit on a five-year contract in Toronto.

“We’re extremely comfortable,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “It’s fixed. It will be 100 percent come September and he’s putting in the work for that. That’s one of the great advantages to having the knowledge you go through the process to make this decision. It would have been more difficult for us if we were on the outside and never knew the player and you have the unknown factors in this.”

Karlsson got off to a slow start in San Jose following the trade and then was slowed by the groin injury that sidelined him for 27 of the final 33 regular-season games. He finished his first season with the Sharks with three goals and 42 assists in 53 games.

But during a stretch from December to January, Karlsson showed he still has the ability to be the best defenseman in the NHL. He had points in 15 straight games that he played and had 25 points total in that span.

In other NHL news, Dallas Eakins spent the past four years developing the Anaheim Ducks’ top prospects in San Diego and preparing himself for another NHL coaching opportunity.

He is getting it with players he knows well, and with the organization that believes in them all.

Eakins was hired as the Ducks’ head coach on Monday, moving up from their AHL affiliate to take over a longtime NHL power that stumbled last season.

“This is just such an incredible opportunity,” Eakins said in his introductory news conference at the Ducks’ sparkling new training complex in Irvine. “The Anaheim Ducks have had such an incredible success rate here in Orange County. It starts with the division championships, the Stanley Cup, and also what’s going on off the ice. I’m fortunate to be a part of it.”