Tennis

Perth to host Australia-France Fed Cup final

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - Perth was Monday named as host city for the Fed Cup final between Australia and France later this year — the first to be held in Australia in four decades.

The women’s team showdown on Nov. 9-10 will be played on hardcourts at the west coast city’s RAC Arena, Tennis Australia announced.

Recently crowned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead seven-time champions Australia in its first home Fed Cup final since 1978. It last won the title in 1974.

“It’s particularly exciting to be making this announcement just a little over a week since Ash Barty won the French Open,” Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik said in a statement.

“Women’s tennis is in an extremely powerful position in Australia at the minute and I’m so proud of every team member who has been a part of this two-year journey to reach the final.”

Australia reached its first final in 26 years by seeing off Belarus in April, while France edged past Romania in the other semifinal.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Ash Barty poses with the French Open women's winner's trophy on Sunday at Roland Garros. Barty defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the final on Saturday night to win her first Grand Slam singles title.
Ash Barty basks in glow of Grand Slam title
Ash Barty sat down to meet with reporters, crossed her arms and rested them on a table that held the French Open trophy she'd just won. Beneath the table, her white-and-black shoes were ...
Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday in Paris. Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the final.
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal captures 12th French Open title
For a few, fleeting moments Sunday, Rafael Nadal found his French Open supremacy seemingly threatened by Dominic Thiem, a younger, talented opponent challenging him in the final for the second c...
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins first major at French Open
Ashleigh Barty knew she needed a break from tennis, from the pressure and expectations, from the week-in, week-out grind. So she stepped away in 2014 and wound up trying her hand at cricket, joi...

, , ,