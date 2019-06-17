Perth to host Australia-France Fed Cup final

Perth was Monday named as host city for the Fed Cup final between Australia and France later this year — the first to be held in Australia in four decades.

The women’s team showdown on Nov. 9-10 will be played on hardcourts at the west coast city’s RAC Arena, Tennis Australia announced.

Recently crowned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead seven-time champions Australia in its first home Fed Cup final since 1978. It last won the title in 1974.

“It’s particularly exciting to be making this announcement just a little over a week since Ash Barty won the French Open,” Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik said in a statement.

“Women’s tennis is in an extremely powerful position in Australia at the minute and I’m so proud of every team member who has been a part of this two-year journey to reach the final.”

Australia reached its first final in 26 years by seeing off Belarus in April, while France edged past Romania in the other semifinal.