Tokyo 2020 mascot Miraitowa holds the torch for the 2020 Summer Olympics during an event on June 1 in Tokyo. The first round of applications for the torch relay began Monday. | REUTERS

Olympics

First round of applications for Tokyo 2020 torch relay opens

Kyodo

Applications for members of the public wishing to run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic torch relay opened Monday via a promotion organized by Coca-Cola (Japan) Co.

Those who wish to be torchbearers in the relay, which will travel around Japan for 121 days, can submit their application through the company’s smartphone app. The application window closes on Aug. 31, with the final results expected around the middle of December.

About 10,000 torchbearers will run roughly 200 meters each in the Japan leg of the relay, which will pass through all 47 prefectures of the country and feature major landmarks including World Heritage sites and areas devastated by recent natural disasters such as the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In addition to individual applications, the company also started soliciting groups of up to 10 people to participate in the relay together. The “group runners” will be selected based on videos uploaded by applicants to Twitter, in which they are asked to film themselves carrying out one of 33 challenges listed by the company.

The three other torch relay sponsors — Toyota Motor Corp., Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. — will begin accepting applications on June 24, while special entities led by local governments in each prefecture will start doing so on July 1.

According to the games’ organizing committee, people of all genders and nationalities can apply to become torchbearers, as long as they were born before April 1, 2008, and have a connection with a prefecture in which they wish to run.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Rowers prepare for a test run at Sea Forest Waterway, a venue for rowing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on Sunday.
Tokyo 2020 rowing venue opens in heart of Tokyo Bay, 13 months ahead of Olympics
Organizers opened the rowing venue for next year's Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, highlighted by a race between alumni crews from Oxford and Cambridge — the two English universities that famously square...
A woman checks the Tokyo Olympics ticket application website, in Tokyo on May 9. A law banning ticket scalping has come into force ahead of the 2020 Games.
Ban on ticket scalping comes into force ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
A law that prohibits ticket scalping for concerts and sports events came into force Friday ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The legislation, which was approved by the Diet last ...
Sora Shirai attempts a trick during the skateboarding event at Ark League competition in Samukawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on April 29.
'Street sports' gain ground in Japan ahead of Olympic debut
As Tokyo prepares to host the inaugural Olympic 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and skateboarding events, youth-focused "street sports" are breaking new ground in Japan, providing unexpected benef...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tokyo 2020 mascot Miraitowa holds the torch for the 2020 Summer Olympics during an event on June 1 in Tokyo. The first round of applications for the torch relay began Monday. | REUTERS

, ,