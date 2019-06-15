Coutinho sparks Brazil in opening win over Bolivia

Philippe Coutinho helped Brazil overcome the absence of Neymar by scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in the opening match of the Copa America on Friday.

Coutinho converted a penalty kick awarded by video review in the 50th minute and headed in a cross by Roberto Firmino in the 53rd, helping the hosts overcome a lackluster first half that prompted jeers by the crowd at halftime.

Substitute Everton also scored in the second half to help ignite the fans at Morumbi Stadium, keeping Brazil on track for its first South American title since 2007.

Brazil’s debut came with Neymar still attracting most of the attention even though he is not playing in the tournament because of an ankle injury. Neymar on Thursday appeared at a police station amid a media frenzy to answer questions about a rape allegation from a Brazilian woman who visited him in Paris. He has denied wrongdoing.

Brazil felt Neymar’s absence in the first half, with its attack unable to do much against the Bolivian defense. Young Ajax forward David Neres, replacing Neymar in the starting lineup, couldn’t add the spark Brazil needed up front. Firmino and Richarlison also couldn’t get anything going early on, leading to the halftime jeers by most in the of the 46,342 fans at Morumbi.

It didn’t take long for Brazil to get the crowd back on board in the second half, with Coutinho opening the scoring from the penalty spot after video review determined a handball by Bolivia defender Adrian Jusino.