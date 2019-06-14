Soccer

Nations League winner Portugal climbs to No. 5 in FIFA rankings

AP

ZURICH - Nations League champion Portugal is up two places to No. 5 in the FIFA men’s rankings, which are still led by Belgium.

World champion France in second, Copa America host Brazil and England complete an unchanged top four in the standings published Friday.

World Cup runner-up Croatia falls one spot to No. 6 and Spain rises two to No. 7. Germany is up two to No. 11, tied with Argentina.

Italy rises three places to No. 14, tied with the Netherlands, which lost the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mexico is No. 18 ahead of the Gold Cup kicking off Saturday. The United States drops six to No. 30.

Iran rises one to make a rare appearance for an Asian team in the top 20.

No. 22 Senegal is Africa’s best ahead of the African Cup of Nations kicking off June 21.

The 2022 World Cup host Qatar is unchanged at No. 55.

FIFA publishes the next rankings on July 25 after the continental championships in South and North America, and Africa.

