Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards to serve as professor

TEMPE, ARIZONA - Herm Edwards is adding a new title at Arizona State: Professor.

The school announced Thursday that the Arizona State head football coach will become a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Edwards will serve as a guest lecturer and conduct regular discussions on sports and media while continuing to coach the football team.

A former NFL coach, Edwards spent eight years as a football analyst for ESPN. He was hired as Arizona State’s coach last year and surpassed outside expectations, leading the Sun Devils to a 7-6 record and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

