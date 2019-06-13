Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's club will begin its Premier League title defense away to West Ham and only plays one of the so-called "Big 6" teams in its first 11 games of the season. | AP

Soccer

Defending champion Manchester City receives kind start in Premier League

AP

LONDON - Defending champion Manchester City will begin its Premier League campaign at West Ham and only play one of the so-called “Big 6” teams in its first 11 games of the season.

The Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season was announced Thursday, with Liverpool — the team that pushed City all the way last season — hosting the opening match against promoted Norwich.

The highlight of the opening round is Manchester United at home against Chelsea.

City hosts Tottenham, which finished fourth last season, in its second game and then doesn’t play another major rival until visiting Liverpool in early November.

That starts a tough run of games for City heading into the holiday period, with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal being three of the champions’ next five opponents.

City is trying to win the league title for the third straight year, which would match United’s achievement from 2007-09.

Liverpool, seeking a first league title since 1990, has a harder start to the season with games against Arsenal, Chelsea, United, Tottenham and City in its first 12 games. If the Reds are still in title contention heading into May, their final three games are at Arsenal, against Chelsea and at Newcastle.

City’s finish sees the team play Brighton, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich in its last four games.

Liverpool must also travel to Etihad Stadium to play City on the opening weekend in April, which would be days before the Champions League quarterfinals start.

The two Manchester derbies are on the weekends of Dec. 7-8 (at United) and March 7-8 (at City). The first Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will also be in early December, on a midweek night.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Japan's Yui Hasegawa is nursing a left ankle injury. She got hurt in Monday's match against Argentina.
Yui Hasegawa in doubt as Japan prepares for Scotland
Winger Yui Hasegawa skipped practice to treat an ankle injury Wednesday as Nadeshiko Japan prepared for its upcoming Women's World Cup clash with Group D opponent Scotland. The 22-year-o...
Norway's Maria Thorisdottir (left) vies for the ball with France's Gaetane Thiney during their Women's World Cup Group A match in Nice, France, on Wednesday.
France beats Norway for 2nd win
Eugenie Le Sommer scored the winning goal from the penalty spot to lift host nation France to a 2-1 win over Norway at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday. Then she had a special embrace ...
Samurai Blue striker Kensuke Nagai (standing) scores his second goal of the night in the team's 2-0 Kirin Challenge Cup victory over El Salvador on Sunday at Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture.
Poor scheduling holding back Samurai Blue
Between the U-20 World Cup, the U-22 Toulon Tournament and a Copa America which could see over a dozen Tokyo 2020-eligible players earn their first Samurai Blue caps, it's been an exciting month fo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's club will begin its Premier League title defense away to West Ham and only plays one of the so-called "Big 6" teams in its first 11 games of the season. | AP

,