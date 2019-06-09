Yui Kamiji plays a shot against Netherlands' Diede de Groot during Saturday's women's wheelchair singles final match of the French Open in Paris. | AP

Yui Kamiji falls in women's wheelchair final at French Open

PARIS - Japan’s Yui Kamiji failed in her attempt to win a third straight French Open women’s wheelchair singles title on Saturday, while compatriot Shingo Kunieda prevailed in the men’s wheelchair doubles for the first time in three years.

Kamiji lost 6-1, 6-0 to Dutch No. 1 seed Diede de Groot, who the Japanese beat last year at Roland Garros in her first defense.

De Groot picked up her fourth straight Grand Slam title dating back to Wimbledon last year, becoming the first woman to hold all four major singles titles simultaneously, according to the tournament’s official website.

The 25-year-old Kamiji, along with Italian partner Giulia Capocci, later fell to De Groot and Aniek van Koot in the women’s doubles semifinals, with the Dutchwomen going on to win the title in straight sets over compatriot Marjolein Buis and Germany’s Sabine Ellerbrock.

In the men’s wheelchair doubles, Kunieda, who won back-to-back titles with Britain’s Gordon Reid in 2015 and 2016, bounced back from a semifinal exit in the singles to claim a 10-8 champions tiebreak win alongside men’s singles champion Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

The pair prevailed in the tiebreak after splitting the first two sets 2-6, 6-2 with top-seeded French duo Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

