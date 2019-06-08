The Blues' Ivan Barbashev (left), seen moving the puck ahead of the Bruins' Marcus Johansson in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 1, will miss Game 5 due to a suspension for an illegal check to the head of Johansson in Thursday's game. | AP

NHL hands Blues forward Ivan Barbashev one-game ban for illegal hit

NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev for one game for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, it was announced on Friday.

The check occurred 5:24 into the first period of St. Louis’ 2-1 victory Thursday night.

The 23-year-old Barbashev has played in each of the Blues’ 24 playoff games this year. He has three goals and three assists in the postseason.

The Blues can clinch the franchise’s first championship with a victory in Game 6 on Sunday night in St. Louis.

