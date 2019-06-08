More Sports / Football

Eagles reward quarterback Carson Wentz with four-year extension

PHILADELPHIA - Carson Wentz proved to the Philadelphia Eagles in three years he’s worth a huge investment.

Wentz and the Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal announced Thursday night adds four years to Wentz’s rookie contract. It’s worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

“From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special, I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world, in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special and to be cemented here means the world to me,” Wentz wrote on Twitter.

Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

Wentz tore his ACL in Week 13 in 2017 and sat out the final three regular-season games in 2018 because of a back injury. This is only his second full offseason preparing as the starting quarterback. He was No. 3 on the depth chart in 2016 until Sam Bradford was traded a week before the opener.

“It’s a huge benefit,” Wentz told AP last week about practicing with the starters throughout the summer.

“Unfortunately injuries happen and sometimes you can’t be out there but any chance I can be out there, I want to be.”

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz participates in a drill during organized team activities this week at the team's practice facility. | AP

