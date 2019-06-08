Astros top Orioles in 11th

HOUSTON - Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
Yuli Gurriel singled with one out in the 11th before Chirinos hit a line drive to left field off Branden Kline (1-3), sending Gurriel home. The throw to the plate beat Gurriel, but catcher Chance Sisco bobbled it, allowing Gurriel to score.
Houston starter Gerrit Cole yielded four hits and three runs — one earned — in seven innings. He struck out a season-high 14 to give him an MLB-best 130 strikeouts.
Mariners 6, Angels 2
In Anaheim, Marco Gonzales earned his first victory since April 25 as Seattle defeated Los Angeles.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats.
In Other Games
Cubs 3, Cardinals 1
Rays 5, Red Sox 1
Indians 5, Yankees 2
Rockies 5, Mets 1
Padres 5, Nationals 4
Giants 2, Dodgers 1
Brewers 10, Pirates 4
Twins 6, Tigers 3
Athletics 5, Rangers 3
Phillies 4, Reds 2
Braves 7, Marlins 1
Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2
Royals 6, White Sox 4