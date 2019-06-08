Houston starter Gerrit Cole pitches against Baltimore in the first inning on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Astros top Orioles in 11th

Reuters, AP

HOUSTON - Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Yuli Gurriel singled with one out in the 11th before Chirinos hit a line drive to left field off Branden Kline (1-3), sending Gurriel home. The throw to the plate beat Gurriel, but catcher Chance Sisco bobbled it, allowing Gurriel to score.

Houston starter Gerrit Cole yielded four hits and three runs — one earned — in seven innings. He struck out a season-high 14 to give him an MLB-best 130 strikeouts.

Mariners 6, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Marco Gonzales earned his first victory since April 25 as Seattle defeated Los Angeles.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats.

In Other Games

Cubs 3, Cardinals 1

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Indians 5, Yankees 2

Rockies 5, Mets 1

Padres 5, Nationals 4

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Brewers 10, Pirates 4

Twins 6, Tigers 3

Athletics 5, Rangers 3

Phillies 4, Reds 2

Braves 7, Marlins 1

Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

Royals 6, White Sox 4

