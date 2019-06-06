Baseball / MLB

Shohei Ohtani homers, drives in four runs in Angels' win over Athletics

Kyodo, AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Shohei Ohtani blasted a home run for the second straight game and drove in a major league career-high four RBIs on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Angels’ 10-9 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani, batting third as the Angels’ designated hitter, gave Los Angeles a temporary lead with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth when the home team was trailing 7-5 at Angel Stadium.

After Daniel Mengden allowed two runners on base with a single and a walk, Ohtani went deep against reliever Yusmeiro Petit for his fifth home run of the season since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani went 2-for-4 and drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth that tied the game at 9-9 after the Angels gave up their one-run lead in the top of the frame. Dustin Garneau’s two-out RBI double in the ninth sealed the walk-off win.

A day after belting a two-run homer against the Athletics in Los Angeles’ 4-2 defeat, Ohtani struck out in his first at-bat but reached on a single and scored on a groundout in a four-run third.

Rays 4, Tigers 0

In Detroit, Charlie Morton allowed five hits in seven innings, extending his unbeaten streak to 20 starts and leading Tampa Bay to a win over the Tigers.

Morton (7-0) hasn’t lost since Aug. 11, and only Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, at 21 starts, has a longer active unbeaten streak. Morton struck out eight with no walks and needed just 83 pitches to complete seven innings.

Austin Meadows tripled and scored on a throwing error in the third to open the scoring. Tampa Bay scored two more runs in the fifth and snapped its four-game losing streak.

Spencer Turnbull (3-5) allowed three runs in five innings.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2 (11)

In Phoenix, Jarrod Dyson hit a tying double in the eighth inning with the help of Chase Field’s new artificial turf, David Peralta had a winning single in the 11th, and Arizona avoided a three-game sweep.

Kenta Maeda started for Los Angeles. He allowed two hits and a run in five innings. Maeda issued one walk and fanned seven in a no-decision.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano, the fourth of seven Arizona pitchers, worked one scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and walked one.

Nationals 6, White Sox 4

In Washington, Trea Turner homered off Alex Colome in the ninth as the Nationals won their season-high fourth straight.

Blue Jays 11, Yankees 7

In Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Zack Britton in a five-run eighth, Randal Grichuk had a pair of homers and the Blue Jays sent New York to its first three-game losing streak since early April.

Cubs, 9, Rockies 8

In Chicago, David Bote drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Cubs past Colorado.

Bote had four hits, including a three-run homer and bases-clearing double to hand the Rockies a second straight loss after ending their season-high eight-game winning streak Tuesday.

His homer in the fifth staked Chicago and Yu Darvish to a 3-0 lead. Bote keyed a five-run rally in the sixth with his double to the left-field corner that put Chicago up 8-3. He singled in a needed insurance run with two outs in the eighth to make it 9-7 after Colorado had trimmed the Cubs’ lead to a run.

Darvish, who got a no-decision, pitched 5⅓ innings. He allowed three hits and three runs (two earned), walking three and striking out five.

Mariners 14, Astros 1

In Seattle, Edwin Encarnacion capped the Mariners’ seven-run sixth inning with a three-run homer, Mike Leake pitched his first complete game since 2015 and the hosts stopped a four-game losing streak with a rout of Houston.

Seattle won for just the fourth time in 20 games thanks to five homers and an outstanding performance from Leake (5-6).

Domingo Santana got the Mariners’ big inning started with a two-run homer, his first at home since April 27.

In Other Games

Mets 7, Giants 0

Phillies 7, Padres 5

Marlins 8, Brewers 3

Red Sox 8, Royals 0

Pirates 7, Braves 4

Rangers 2, Orioles 1 (12)

Indians 9, Twins 7

Reds at Cardinals — ppd.

