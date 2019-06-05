Kevin Durant (left) laughs with Golden State teammate Damion Lee during a practice in Toronto on Saturday. | AP

Warriors' Kevin Durant out for Game 3 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - The Golden State Warriors will take the floor once more without two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, counting on their depth and home court to carry them as they try to inch closer to a threepeat.

Durant is out for Game 3 of the finals on Wednesday night, still not ready to return for the two-time defending champions as he works his way back from a strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant didn’t practice with the Warriors on Tuesday, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session since getting injured May 8 in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3.

The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.

Thompson said his discomfort Tuesday was bearable — “the pain level wasn’t too crazy at all.”

“It will be a game-time decision. But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully, I’ll feel much better tomorrow and be a go for tipoff,” Thompson said.

Along with Durant, Golden State is also down backup big man Kevon Looney. He suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

“He’s had such a great season, such a great postseason run,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Fortunately it won’t affect his future, but it’s a big loss for us.”

As for the Raptors, don’t mind Kawhi Leonard’s limp. Like Thompson, little will keep Toronto’s star guard off the court on the NBA’s biggest stage. Not with no more than five games left.

“A hundred percent,” Leonard said of his health. “I’m on the floor. There are no excuses. Everybody knows everyone’s banged up, bruised up at this moment.”

Leonard is averaging 30.9 points this postseason.

