Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is sidelined with a strained right calf. He sustained the injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Warriors star Kevin Durant won't play in NBA Finals opener

AFP-JIJI

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the opening game of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday because of a calf injury, coach Steve Kerr reiterated on Monday.

Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

“KD’s not playing Game 1,” Kerr said after Monday’s practice. “I think we already announced that, and we’ll see where it goes from here. This is where the fact that there’s a lot of days in between games during the finals helps us, so we’ll see.”

Kerr said it has yet to be determined whether Durant would travel with the Warriors to Toronto when the team charter leaves Tuesday.

He said that Durant has been working out on his own but is not doing a full practice.

“He’s been out kinda shooting some shots, but I haven’t talked to (trainer) Rick (Celebrini) today, so I’m not exactly sure what he’s done today.”

Kerr also said that injured center DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps) is listed as “questionable.”

Cousins tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15. The injury did not require surgery.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, seen watching a game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Oct. 12, 2018, is recovering after receiving treatment for stroke-like symptoms on Sunday.
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms
Cavaliers owner and billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke and seeking hospital care. Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a...
Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard holds up the trophy after the team's series-clinching win over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday in Toronto.
Raptors rally past Bucks to reach first NBA Finals
Kyle Lowry stole the ball and pushed it ahead, then waited for Kawhi Leonard to arrive before feeding his All-Star teammate for a thunderous one-handed slam over Giannis Antetokounmpo . ...
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a calf injury. USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Warriors' Kevin Durant unlikely for Game 1
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks. Durant has missed the past f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is sidelined with a strained right calf. He sustained the injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. | AP

, , ,