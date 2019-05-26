Kento Momota reacts after a point against China's Shi Yuqi (not pictured) during their men's singles final match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Sunday in Nanning, China. | AFP-JIJI

Kento Momota stunned as China wins Sudirman Cup

AFP-JIJI

NANNING, CHINA - Shi Yuqi stunned world champion Kento Momota as hosts China whitewashed Japan for an 11th Sudirman Cup title on Sunday.

Japan has never won the badminton world mixed-team championship and its search will go on after it was well-beaten 3-0 in the Chinese city of Nanning.

China’s dominant victory over the top seeds is an ominous indication of the depth it possesses in its ranks with next summer’s Tokyo Olympics on the horizon.

Roared on by the home crowd, China went 1-0 up through men’s doubles and then took a 2-0 lead after a captivating women’s singles match between Chen Yufei and Akane Yamaguchi.

Japan needed talisman Momota to beat Shi in the men’s singles to keep the tie alive.

The world No. 1 had defeated second-ranked Shi four times in five previous meetings, including last year’s world championship final.

It looked like more of the same when the 24-year-old Momota won the first game 21-15, but Shi suddenly found rhythm and his subdued Japanese rival faded spectacularly.

The 23-year-old Shi raced to the second game 21-5 and took that searing momentum into the decider, winning the third game — and with it the Sudirman Cup — 21-11.

Shi sealed the championship with a smash and was mobbed by his team-mates, who raced onto the court after his surprise win.

China, the long-time preeminent power in badminton, reclaimed the trophy it lost to South Korea two years ago.

