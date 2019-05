Special tributes will be held in memory of Formula One great Niki Lauda at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The three-time champion died on Monday at the age of 70, less than one year after undergoing a lung transplant.

A minute’s silence will be held at 2:53 p.m., with all 20 drivers on the grid — along with contemporaries and peers of Lauda — holding a red cap in tribute.