Tigers put end to nine-game skid

Winless for almost two weeks, the Detroit Tigers finally busted loose for nine runs and needed every last one of them.

JaCoby Jones homered and had a career-high four RBIs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as the Tigers halted their nine-game losing streak Friday night with a wild 9-8 victory over the New York Mets.

“We had early work, trying to get all of that other bad stuff out of our system, and they just played. This is the way we know how to play — we just haven’t done it in a few days,” said Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire, who spent his major league playing career with the Mets from 1981-85.

“We’ve had a lot of struggles and it’s kind of beat us down a little bit. But like I said, this is the kind of game we’ve been waiting for.”

In a back-and-forth slugfest between two teams swept by lowly Miami within the past week, Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and then rallied three times from one-run deficits to win for the first time since May 12 at Minnesota.

New York hit five home runs at windy Citi Field, including a tiebreaking shot by pinch hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets.

Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.

Cabrera reached base safely four times, delivered a sacrifice fly and went the other way for his 467th home run and second this season. The two-time MVP had gone 81 at-bats without a long ball since April 26 before connecting off an ineffective Noah Syndergaard to tie it 5-5 in the fifth.

Syndergaard gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5⅓ innings against an offense that was ranked 29th out of 30 teams in runs.

Rangers 4, Angels 3

In Anaheim, California, Hunter Pence had a two-run single in the seventh, Choo Shin-soo homered and Drew Smyly got his first win in almost three years as Texas rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Reds 6, Cubs 5

In Chicago, Eugenio Suarez belted a two-run homer in the ninth off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying Cincinnati past the hosts.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suarez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

David Hernandez (1-2) got one out and the win.

Closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Ildemaro Vargas homered among his five hits, Adam Jones homered among his four hits and Arizona broke out of a slump in a big way.

Every member of the Diamondbacks’ starting lineup either scored or drove in a run in the team’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Nationals 12, Marlins 10

In Washington, Juan Soto and Matt Adams slugged back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.

Rockies 8, Orioles 6

In Denver, Trevor Story smacked a game-ending drive for his second two-run homer of the night, helping Colorado win in Baltimore’s first visit to Coors Field since 2004.

In Other Games

Padres 6, Blue Jays 3

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

Dodgers 10, Pirates 2

Indians 3, Rays 1

Braves 5, Cardinals 2

Athletics 6, Mariners 2

Twins 11, White Sox 4

Phillies 6, Brewers 4

Yankees at Royals — ppd.