Red Sox manager Alex Cora sits in the dugout before a game against the White Sox on Sunday in Chicago. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip visit to White House

AP

CHICAGO - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.

Cora cited the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.

“The government has done some things back home that are great, but we still have a long ways to go,” he said on Sunday following a 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. “That’s our reality. It’s pretty tough to go celebrate when we’re where we’re at. I’d rather not go and be consistent with everything.”

Cora recently said he might attend the ceremony and say something, but had a change of heart after speaking with family and friends.

“We talked about it and decided (not going) was the best way to do it,” he said.

Cora said he informed the Red Sox of his decision a few days ago. Boston plays at Baltimore Monday through Wednesday and has a day off on Thursday.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts also said on Sunday he won’t visit the White House.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai reacts after throwing his first professional shutout on Sunday at Metlife Dome. Seibu won 4-0 over the Eagles.
Tatsuya Imai pitches first career shutout as Lions blank Eagles
Right-hander Tatsuya Imai threw a three-hitter for his first professional shutout on Sunday in the Saitama Seibu Lions' 4-0 win over the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles. Imai (4-2), who will turn ...
Chicago's Javier Baez reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals on Saturday in Chicago.
Javier Baez and Cubs overcome Yu Darvish's rough outing
Taylor Davis got the comeback started with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Javier Baez finished it with a go-ahead homer in the eighth. Just like that, the surging Cubs are in position...
The Marines' Seiya Inoue hits a go-ahead single in the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon against the Fighters at Zozo Marine Stadium. Chiba Lotte edged Hokkaido Nippon Ham 3-2.
Katsuya Kakunaka, Seiya Inoue deliver clutch hits as Marines top Fighters
There was sun, rain, a little hail, sun again and finally a blanket of gray clouds at Zozo Marine Stadium on Saturday. Eventually, the Chiba Lotte Marines' bats showed up as well.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Red Sox manager Alex Cora sits in the dugout before a game against the White Sox on Sunday in Chicago. | AP

, , , , ,