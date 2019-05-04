Carolina's Justin Williams scores against New York goalie Robin Lehner in the third period of Game 3 on Friday night. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Hurricanes finish off Isles

AP

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - Teuvo Teravainen scored a quick goal, and moments later, so did Greg McKegg. Just that quickly, the Carolina Hurricanes chased New York’s goalie out of the game — and the Islanders right out of the playoffs.

Carolina earned a second-round sweep of the Islanders on Friday night, beating them 5-2 after Teravainen and McKegg scored 66 seconds apart in the second period.

Teravainen and Sebastian Aho each finished with a goal and an assist and captain Justin Williams and rookie star Andrei Svechnikov each added insurance goals, while goalie Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in his second career playoff start.

The Hurricanes — who went a decade between playoff berths — earned the first four-game sweep in franchise history and have reached the Eastern Conference final in each of their last four postseason appearances since 2002. They’re also unbeaten in five home playoff games.

“Imposing your will on a team and giving them doubt is the key to winning a series, whenever that may be,” Williams said. “We pushed and we pushed, we got a couple goals, we got a good lead, and that’s how you win a series. You tell a team it’s too hard for them, and it was.”

Now the Hurricanes — after winning six straight and eight of nine — have some time to heal before they face the Columbus-Boston winner.

Stars 2, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Jason Spezza scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves as Dallas took a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who can advance with a win in Game 6 at home on Sunday.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kentucky Derby entrant and pre-race favorite Game Winner runs during a workout at Churchill Downs on Thursday. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday.
Bob Baffert eyes history at 145th Kentucky Derby
Bob Baffert times three. In a Kentucky Derby lacking a dominant favorite, the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer saddles the top three choices. On what could be a wet day at Churchill...
Boston's Sean Kuraly (right) scores against Columbus in the third period of Game 4 on Thursday.
Bruins shut down Blue Jackets to even playoff series 2-2
Boston's stars were going to be kept off the scoresheet in this playoff series for only so long. David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand had combined for 260 points in the reg...
Former Detroit Red Wings player Red Kelly waves during his jersey retirement ceremony in February. The Hall of Famer, who won eight Stanley Cups, died Thursday at 91.
Hall of Famer Red Kelly, star on pair of dynasties, dies at age 91
Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly packed several careers into his lifetime — sometimes at the same time. But hockey was always at the heart of the things for the smooth-skating Kelly....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carolina's Justin Williams scores against New York goalie Robin Lehner in the third period of Game 3 on Friday night. | AP

, , ,