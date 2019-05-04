Hurricanes finish off Isles

Teuvo Teravainen scored a quick goal, and moments later, so did Greg McKegg. Just that quickly, the Carolina Hurricanes chased New York’s goalie out of the game — and the Islanders right out of the playoffs.

Carolina earned a second-round sweep of the Islanders on Friday night, beating them 5-2 after Teravainen and McKegg scored 66 seconds apart in the second period.

Teravainen and Sebastian Aho each finished with a goal and an assist and captain Justin Williams and rookie star Andrei Svechnikov each added insurance goals, while goalie Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in his second career playoff start.

The Hurricanes — who went a decade between playoff berths — earned the first four-game sweep in franchise history and have reached the Eastern Conference final in each of their last four postseason appearances since 2002. They’re also unbeaten in five home playoff games.

“Imposing your will on a team and giving them doubt is the key to winning a series, whenever that may be,” Williams said. “We pushed and we pushed, we got a couple goals, we got a good lead, and that’s how you win a series. You tell a team it’s too hard for them, and it was.”

Now the Hurricanes — after winning six straight and eight of nine — have some time to heal before they face the Columbus-Boston winner.

Stars 2, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Jason Spezza scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves as Dallas took a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who can advance with a win in Game 6 at home on Sunday.