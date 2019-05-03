The Fighters' Yushi Shimizu clubs a two-run single in the second inning against the Lions on Friday afternoon at MetLife Dome. Hokkaido Nippon Ham routed Seibu 10-3.

Fighters pound out 17 hits, clobber Lions

Kyodo

TOKOROZAWA, SAITAMA PREF. - Left-hander Takayuki Kato threw five solid innings and Yushi Shimizu drove in three runs as the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters hammered the Seibu Lions 10-3 in the Pacific League on Friday.

Kato (1-2) allowed a hit and three walks, while striking out one. He pitched three perfect innings before issuing a pair of walks with two outs in the fourth.

He got Tomoya Mori to ground out to close the frame without any damage but surrendered a solo home run to Takeya Nakamura in the fifth.

The red-hot Fighters lineup combined for 17 hits against Seibu starter Makoto Aiuchi (0-1) and three relievers.

Shimizu opened the floodgates in the top of the second by singling in two runs after Aiuchi loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Kensuke Kondo capped the three-run inning with a bases-loaded, RBI single.

Shimizu went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in the Fighters’ five-run, fourth inning after Kondo, Kensuke Tanaka and Ryo Watanabe combined to drive in four against Aiuchi.

Sho Nakata belted a seventh-inning, solo homer and Haruki Nishikawa added an RBI double in the next frame as the Fighters finished with two wins in the three-game series against the Lions.

Right-hander Yuki Saito entered the game in the ninth for Nippon Ham. He gave up two runs and allowed three of the Lions’ five hits.

Buffaloes 5, Marines 1

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Taisuke Yamaoka (3-0) threw eight solid innings to lead Orix past Chiba Lotte.

Hawks 12, Eagles 11 (12)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Seiichi Uchikawa tied the game with a 10th-inning, RBI single and Alfredo Despaigne’s 12th-inning, bases-loaded single sealed Fukuoka SoftBank’s walk-off win over Tohoku Rakuten.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Swallows 7, Dragons 2

At Nagoya Dome, Tokyo Yakult’s Yasuhiro Ogawa (1-3) scattered six hits in a victory over Chunichi.

Tigers 2, BayStars 1 (10)

At Koshien Stadium, Yusuke Oyama’s 10th-inning RBI double lifted Hanshin to a sayonara win over Yokohama.

