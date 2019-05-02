Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka suffers second straight loss

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka surrendered three runs over four innings on Wednesday, and suffered his third loss of the season, in the New York Yankees’ 3-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tanaka (2-3) struck out six of the 18 batters he faced, but allowed the aforementioned runs on five hits and a walk at Chase Field.

After pitching a scoreless first inning, he put runners on second and third on two straight hits before yielding an RBI single to Nick Ahmed. The Diamondbacks scored again on a wild pitch by Tanaka to cap the two-run, second inning.

Tanaka, in his sixth season with New York, threw a 1-2-3 third but faltered in the fourth, allowing Ketel Marte to lead off with a solo home run.

While Tanaka was tagged with his second straight loss, the 30-year-old said he is in better shape than his previous outing last Thursday, when he blew a four-run lead in the Yankees’ 11-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“I think my pitches have improved significantly since my last outing,” Tanaka said. “I think there were times when I was just unlucky. But there is nothing I can do about that.

“I need to keep doing the things I can control without faltering.”

The Yankees fought back against the Diamondbacks with a sixth-inning homer by Luke Voit to cut the deficit to two runs. But reliever Yoshihisa Hirano closed the inning after taking the mound with a runner on second, with one out.

Hirano pitched two-thirds of an inning and fanned one.

The visitors added one more run on Mike Tauchman’s eighth-inning, RBI single, but were unable to come from behind and fell to their second straight loss.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (3-2) earned the win after allowing a run on five hits and two walks, while striking out two over 5⅓ innings.

Royals 3, Rays 2 (1st)

Royals 8, Rays 2 (2nd)

In Kansas City, Kelvin Gutierrez slugged his first big league homer and the Royals pounded AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell for the second time in a week to complete Kansas City’s first doubleheader sweep since July 7, 2015, also against Tampa Bay.

In the opener, Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer in a three-run first inning for the hosts, while Jacob Junis (3-2) and the bullpen held on.

Orioles 5, White Sox 4 (1st)

White Sox 7, Orioles 6 (2nd)

In Chicago, Yonder Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run single to lift the White Sox over Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader.

Adam Engel had three hits, Jose Abreu amassed two hits and four RBIs, and Tim Anderson contributed two hits in the nightcap.

Alonso was 0-for-8 in the doubleheader entering his ninth-inning at-bat against Miguel Castro. With the bases loaded and two outs, he hit an opposite-field single to short left field, cementing a come-from-behind victory.

Baltimore’s Dwight Smith Jr. had three hits and an RBI, and he executed an effective take-out slide to help the go-ahead run score in the seventh inning.

In the opener, Baltimore’s Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth off Kelvin Herrera (0-1) after Richie Martin’s leadoff triple as the Orioles halted a four-game losing streak.

Marlins 4, Indians 2

In Miami, Cleveland ace Corey Kluber broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive during the Indians’ loss to the Marlins.

Kluber (2-3) was struck by Brian Anderson’s comebacker in the fifth inning. The Indians said he was to be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4⅔ innings, which left his ERA at 5.80.

Caleb Smith (3-0) struck out eight in seven innings, helping Miami stop a four-game slide. He allowed one run on Roberto Perez’s third homer in the third inning.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana homered in the ninth off Sergio Romo, who regrouped to earn his fifth save.

Cubs 11, Mariners 0

In Seattle, Jon Lester and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, Javier Baez homered and doubled during a six-run second inning and the Cubs hammered Seattle for their 13th win in 17 games.

Twins 6, Astros 2

In Minneapolis, Martin Perez pitched eight scoreless innings in his longest start in two seasons and Jonathan Schoop belted a towering two-run homer to help the hosts beat Houston.

Perez (4-0) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven, improving to 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his first four starts with his new team. He got his first win in relief.

Red Sox 7, Athletics 3

In Boston, Mitch Moreland homered and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly after a lucky hop off the second base bag moved the runners along as the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep.

Cardinals 5, Nationals 1

In Washington, Miles Mikolas outpitched Max Scherzer, Marcell Ozuna had three hits and St. Louis topped the Nationals.

Braves 5, Padres 1

In Atlanta, Max Fried gave up one run in seven innings, Dansby Swanson homered and the Braves spoiled Cal Quantrill’s major league debut.

In Other Games

Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Pirates 7, Rangers 5

Phillies 7, Tigers 3

Rockies 11, Brewers 4

Reds 1, Mets 0

Ichiro starts new position

Ichiro Suzuki began his new position as a roving instructor on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Ichiro threw about 100 batting practice pitches before the Mariners’ game against the visiting Cubs, and quipped he could have thrown about 300.

As the teams changed sides after the top of the second inning, Seattle flashed highlights of Ichiro’s playing career on the stadium’s big screen.