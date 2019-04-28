Mima Ito (right) and Hina Hayata compete against fellow countrywomen Hitomi Sato andHonoka Hashimoto (not pictured) on Saturday during the women's double semifinal at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2019 in Budapest. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Hina Hayata, Mima Ito prevail in all-Japan semifinal at worlds

Kyodo

BUDAPEST - Hina Hayata and Mima Ito became the first Japanese women’s doubles pair in 48 years to reach the table tennis world championship finals with a victory over compatriots Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato on Saturday.

Hayata and Ito, who claimed bronze at the last worlds in 2017, beat their third-seeded countrywomen 4-2 in Budapest to secure a silver medal. Hashimoto and Sato received a bronze for reaching the all-Japan semifinal.

The top seeds admitted they were out of synch until the fourth game but claimed the final three to prevail 11-9, 10-12, 14-16, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.

“We weren’t quite composed (in the first games),” Hayata said. (From the fourth game on) we were able to match up our footwork.”

The teenage pair will attempt to break China’s 30-year title reign and become Japan’s first women’s doubles world champions since 1967 when they face second seeds Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu on Sunday.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Jockey Masami Matsuoka celebrates atop Win Bright after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup horse race at Hong Kong's Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday.
Win Bright storms to victory in Queen Elizabeth II Cup
Japan's Win Bright clinched the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for jockey Masami Matsuoka in Hong Kong Sunday, the highlight of three Group One spring races with a total purse of HK$58 million ($...
Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against He Bingjiao of China during the women's singles final at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China.
Japan sweeps singles titles at Badminton Asia Championships
Japan's world No. 1 Kento Momota roared back from a game down to defeat Shi Yuqi of China and retain his Badminton Asia Championships title on Sunday. On a red-letter day for Japan in th...
Fierement (10) rushes forward ahead of Glory Vase to win the spring Tenno-sho on Sunday in Kyoto.
Fierement goes the distance to claim spring Tenno-sho
Race-favorite Fierement claimed the spring Tenno-sho by a neck on Sunday as French jockey Christophe Lemaire picked up his third straight Grade 1 victory in Japan. Fierement crossed the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mima Ito (right) and Hina Hayata compete against fellow countrywomen Hitomi Sato andHonoka Hashimoto (not pictured) on Saturday during the women's double semifinal at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2019 in Budapest. | AFP-JIJI

, ,