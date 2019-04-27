Baseball / MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets hit in MLB debut to help Blue Jays win

AP

TORONTO - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped spark a walk-off celebration for the Toronto Blue Jays in his major league debut.

Guerrero doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first hit, and Brandon Drury followed with a winning two-run homer with two outs in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

“Just the way I dreamed it,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero was showered with beer and almond milk after the game in the clubhouse. On the field, he dumped a sports drink over Drury.

“It was awesome,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Guerrero, the 20-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, is considered the top prospect in the major leagues. He arrived at Rogers Centre in a replica Montreal Expos jersey to honor his father, who was on hand. He grounded out in the second, was robbed of an extra-base hit by left fielder Stephen Pinder’s leaping catch in the fourth, then flied out to right in the sixth.

“He’s a great player,” Drury said. “You can see by his at-bats the game kind of comes easy to him. We’re all super excited to have Vladdy in this lineup.”

Guerrero hit an opposite-field double down the right-field line on a 2-2 fastball from Yusmeiro Petit (0-1) to get the Jays going in the ninth.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seibu's Takumi Kuriyama delivers an RBI single in the eighth inning of the Lions' come-from-behind win over Orix on Sunday at Kyocera Dome.
Takumi Kuriyama lifts Lions to comeback win against Buffaloes
Takumi Kuriyama's eighth-inning, bases-loaded RBI single lifted the Saitama Seibu Lions to a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday. Tomoya Mori drew a bases-loaded w...
Cubs starter Yu Darvish delivers a pitch against the Diamondbacks during the first inning on Saturday in Phoenix.
Yu Darvish fans eight to help Cubs top Diamondbacks
Yu Darvish settled down after a shaky start. He got some help from David Bote. Darvish pitched six effective innings and Bote homered twice, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 vic...
Giants reliever Ryoma Nogami records his first save in three years on Saturday afternoon, helping Yomiuri defeat the Yokohama BayStars 5-4 at Tokyo Dome.
Giants quash late rally, beat reeling BayStars
The Yokohama BayStars got the performances they needed at the plate and on the mound to beat the Yomiuri Giants. They just didn't get them early enough. Yomiuri's C.C. Mercedes pit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes his first at-bat in the majors against Oakland on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,