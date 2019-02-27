Nishikori makes his way through 'tricky' Dubai debut

Top seed Kei Nishikori dispatched the “tricky” Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3 on his debut at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, while Marin Cilic was knocked out by Gael Monfils.

Asia’s top player, the world No. 6, will meet Hubert Hurkacz in the second round at the Aviation Club. The Pole beat French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-5.

Cilic became the highest seed to exit so far as he went down to Monfils, with the Frenchman storming through a decider to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Nishikori has shaken up his schedule this season and is playing Dubai for the first time after limiting himself in the past to North American venues, including the defunct Memphis event and Delray Beach, at this time of year.

Victory over the unpredictable Paire took 81 minutes.

“It’s never easy playing Benoit, of course. Great serve, great backhand. Tricky player. Good dropshot, good touch,” said Nishikori.

“The key to the first set was the (eight-minute) long (third) game.

“After I got that one, I was more confident — but if he broke back, anything can happen.

“It was good match, it’s never easy with this wind. I think played good enough tennis today.”

Nishikori saved eight break points in the opening set to blunt the Frenchman’s attack, with two breaks in the second set enough to ensure victory.

The top seed stands 12-2 for the season after a title in Brisbane, reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals and the semis this month in Rotterdam.

Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, last weekend’s title winner in Marseille, France, opened his campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Australian Matthew Ebden.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas is on the brink of breaking into the world’s top 10 after a fantastic start to the year which also saw him beat Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semifinals.

“I’m happy that I was the first to find some solutions,” said Tsitsipas, who suffered from jet lag after arriving at 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

“He wasn’t easy, he was playing pretty well. He has an Australian way of playing, coming to the net, serve and volley, playing flat, playing low.

“Anyways, I’m glad I got through that.”