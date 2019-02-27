China's Wang Manyu poses with her gold medal after winning the table tennis competition at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Sept. 1, 2018. | REUTERS

More Sports

Chinese table tennis apparatus lays down warning to coaches ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Chinese table tennis has gone on a war footing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, vowing to dock coaches their pay and demote them if they fail to keep the country at the pinnacle of the sport.

China tops the men’s, women’s and team world rankings, while the country has won all 12 gold medals on offer across the last three Olympics.

But open dissent broke out in 2017 when three of China’s top men pulled out of a home tournament in protest at the removal of head coach Liu Guoliang.

The highly respected Liu has been back in favor since last autumn and this week labeled himself “commander-in-chief” as the Chinese Table Tennis Association laid out in stark terms its determination to clean up once more in Tokyo.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Liu — now CTTA chairman — deployed more militaristic bombast as he “vowed to advance and retreat with the team”, according to state news agency Xinhua.

A points-based system of rewards and punishments for coaches under Liu’s new regime was “the most stringent in history”, Xinhua declared.

The 43-year-old Liu said that he would forgo his salary for the year if any of the coaches under his watch fell short of the required number of points under the new assessment system.

The coaches will similarly be hit in the pocket and demoted to a lesser post if they fail to reach the benchmark, which will be based on China’s performances in international competitions this year.

As host, Japan will be a major threat at the Games, particularly in team events, China’s table tennis bosses warned.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Koki Ikeda celebrates winning the men's 20-km race walk at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships on May 6, in Taicang, China.
Koki Ikeda tops 20-km race walk in IAAF's first global rankings
Koki Ikeda was named the first 20-km race walk world No. 1 when the International Association of Athletics Federations launched its new official rankings system on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Ikeda...
Sara Takanashi reacts after her jump during the ladies' team ski jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Tuesday in Seefeld, Austria.
Japan lands sixth, Germany wins first women's team world title
Japanese ski jumpers finished in a disappointing sixth place on Tuesday as Germany claimed the first-ever women's team world title at the Nordic World Ski Championships. The team of Yuki ...
Masataka Taniguchi (left) fights Vic Saludar in their WBO minimumweight title bout at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on Tuesday. Saludar won the fight by unanimous decision.
Masataka Taniguchi falls to Vic Saludar in WBO minimumweight title bid
Japanese challenger Masataka Taniguchi fell short in his bid for the World Boxing Organization minimumweight title on Tuesday, losing a unanimous decision to champion Vic Saludar of the Philippi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

China's Wang Manyu poses with her gold medal after winning the table tennis competition at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Sept. 1, 2018. | REUTERS

, , ,