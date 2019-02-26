Suns beat Heat to end 17-game losing streak

Devin Booker came into his final matchup against Dwyane Wade looking to be the next player on the list of those who have snared a retirement-season jersey from the Miami star.

Turns out, the jersey wasn’t even the biggest prize.

Booker scored 20 points, Phoenix played a nearly flawless fourth quarter and the Suns snapped their club-record 17-game losing streak by topping the reeling Heat 124-121 on Monday night. The Suns shot 78 percent in the final period, and scored 72 points after halftime to stun a Heat team that dropped its sixth straight home game.

“It feels like we’re out,” Booker said. “It feels like we were in prison.”

Deandre Ayton offered an even more-succinct analysis: “Hallelujah,” said the Suns’ rookie and No. 1 pick in last year’s draft.

Former Heat guard Tyler Johnson scored 18 points for Phoenix, which hadn’t won since Jan. 12. Jamal Crawford and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 16 and were huge down the stretch for Phoenix, while Ayton and Troy Daniels each had 14 and Josh Jackson scored 11 for the Suns.

Hassan Whiteside scored 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 28 for the Heat

Rockets 119, Hawks 111

In Houston, James Harden scored 28 points, ending his 32-game streak with at least 30, and the Rockets beat Atlanta Hawks.

Houston overcame a career-high eight 3-pointers from Hawks rookie Trae Young, who put up 36 points.

Harden returned after missing Saturday’s win over Golden State with a neck injury. His run of games with 30 or more points was the second-longest in NBA history behind a 65-game streak by Wilt Chamberlain.

Warriors 121, Hornets 110

In Charlotte, Klay Thompson scored 26 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Golden State dealt Charlotte its second straight loss.

The Warriors took a 1½-game lead over the Denver Nuggets in the race for the best record in the Western Conference.

Grizzlies 110, Lakers 105

In Memphis, Mike Conley had 30 points, including key free throws in the final minute, Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and the Grizzlies put a dent in Los Angeles’ playoff hopes.

LeBron James had 24 points in the loss.

In other games

Nets 101, Spurs 85

Pistons 113, Pacers 109

Trail Blazers 123, Cavaliers 110

Bucks 117, Bulls 106

Timberwolves 112, Kings 105

76ers 111, Pelicans 110

Clippers 121, Mavericks 112