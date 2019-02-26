Rui Hachimura and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back atop the AP Top 25 rankings. AP

Basketball

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th

AP

NEW YORK - Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina — which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

