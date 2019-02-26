Rui Hachimura and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back atop the AP Top 25 rankings. AP

Basketball

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th

AP

NEW YORK - Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina — which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Players and coaches of Japan's men's basketball team pose for photos at a news conference in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday night. The Akatsuki Five clinched a berth in this summer's FIBA World Cup with a win over Qatar on Sunday on Doha.
Triumphant Akatsuki Five return after accomplishing World Cup mission
When Japan clinched a berth for the second round of FIBA World Cup qualifying last July in Taiwan, Nick Fazekas said that the Akatsuki Five had accomplished their mission. On Sunday nigh...
Japan's Yudai Baba attempts a shot between three Qatari players during their World Cup qualifier on Sunday in Doha.
Japan routs Qatar to secure berth in basketball World Cup
Japan completed an amazing turnaround to qualify for the basketball World Cup on Sunday, with Nick Fazekas keying an eighth straight win that punched the team's ticket to China. The U.S.-...
Six Mississippi basketball players take a knee during the national anthem before the team's game against Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday.
Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally
Eight University of Mississippi basketball players knelt during the national anthem Saturday before a victory over Georgia in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena. With the tea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rui Hachimura and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back atop the AP Top 25 rankings. AP

,