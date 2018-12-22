Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura (right) and Denver's Ade Murkey go after a loose ball during the second half on Friday in Spokane, Washington. | AP

Basketball

Rui Hachimura nearly perfect as Gonzaga routs Denver

AP

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - Rui Hachimura was perfect from the field and missed just one free throw, but what he really wanted to talk about was his defense.

“I think we played good defense first,” Hachimura said. “Right now we are more focused on defensive stuff.”

Hachimura scored 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, Brandon Clarke also had 23 and Gonzaga routed Denver 101-40 on Friday night.

Gonzaga held Denver to 24.6 percent shooting, including 2 of 18 from 3-point range. The eight-ranked Bulldogs were plenty efficient on offense, too, making their first 15 shots to jump to a 36-6 lead.

“That’s good,” said Hachimura, who was aware of his shooting streak.

“I saw the board. It said 100 percent,” he said. “Oh, yeah.”

Corey Kispert added 13 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for Gonzaga (11-2), which is 13-0 all-time against current members of the Summit League.

Troy Stewart-Miller scored 10 points for undermanned Denver (5-9), which couldn’t handle Gonzaga’s size and speed.

Clarke made 10 of 12 field goals as Gonzaga shot 68 percent to overwhelm the Pioneers.

“Our ball pressure made some things happen,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, adding the perimeter defense “took away their main scorers.”

Few said he didn’t realize the Zags sank their first 15 shots.

“I was ticked off about turnovers,” Few said of the 13 turnovers recorded by his team.

This one was over early.

Denver missed its first 11 shots and did not score for the first six minutes, falling behind 18-0.

“We always talk about getting a really, really good start,” Clarke said. “Just to make the game a lot easier for us.”

Gonzaga led 56-19 at halftime after shooting 84.6 percent (22 of 26) from the floor. Hachimura scored all his points in the first half.

The Pioneers shot just 21.4 percent in the opening half (6 of 28) and committed 10 turnovers.

Denver made a 9-2 run early in the second half to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 63-28, but Gonzaga soon had the lead back at 40 points.

“This will launch us into a well-deserved break for this squad,” Few said of the week off for Christmas. “We’ve got to regenerate the batteries.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Nagoya's Markeith Cummings goes up for a dunk in the first quarter of Friday's game against host Kawasaki. Cummings scored a team-high 17 points as the Diamond Dolphins beat the Brave Thunders 79-75.
Diamond Dolphins edge Brave Thunders in series opener
Three sets of numbers jump out at you from Friday night's Kawasaki Brave Thunders-Nagoya Diamond Dolphins game at Todoroki Arena: turnovers, points in the paint and 3-point shooting. The visitin...
Actor Billy Crystal approached Clippers president Gillian Zucker about calling a game on TV with longtime announcer Ralph Lawler two months ago. Zucker granted the request.
Longtime Clippers fan Billy Crystal to serve as TV analyst for one game
Los Angeles Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler was approached two months ago with a special request. A longtime season-ticket holder asked team president Gillian Zucker if he could call a game on t...
The Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe, seen vying for rebound against the Warriors' Quinn Cook in an NBA game on Monday in Oakland, California, is currently competing for the Memphis Hustle in the ongoing NBA G League Winter Showcase.
Hustle's Yuta Watanabe contributes 22 points, seven boards in NBA G League Winter Showcase victory
Yuta Watanabe scored in double digits for the second straight day to help the Memphis Hustle sweep their games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 124-113 win over the Wisconsin Herd on T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura (right) and Denver's Ade Murkey go after a loose ball during the second half on Friday in Spokane, Washington. | AP

, ,