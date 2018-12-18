Basketball / NBA

Spurs hammer 76ers, go 5-1 on homestand

AP, Reuters

SAN ANTONIO - While the San Antonio Spurs search for their identity as a team, Rudy Gay is showing that he has returned to form.

Gay had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan each added 20 as San Antonio defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 123-96 on Monday night.

“I think we’re starting to figure out each other more than anything,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Who’s got the mismatches out there. Usually your best players look for those mismatches and our guys are starting to figure that out. Defensively, we’ve got a little bit more rhyme and reason to what we’re doing and it’s shown in this homestand.”

Aldridge added 10 rebounds and DeRozan had seven assists for the Spurs, who closed a six-game homestand at 5-1.

San Antonio bounced back after squandering a 21-point lead in a loss to Chicago on Saturday night.

J.J. Redick and Ben Simmons each had 16 points to lead the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Warriors 110, Grizzlies 93

In Oakland, Stephen Curry had 20 points and seven rebounds while adding another accomplishment to his long list, leading Golden State past Memphis.

Curry became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 15,000 points during the regular season — joining the company of Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin.

Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe appeared in his third game this season. He had two points (a mid-range jumper) and one rebound in just under four minutes, all in the fourth quarter.

Thunder 121, Bulls 96

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 16 of his 24 points in the final five minutes of the first half and the Thunder rolled past Chicago.

Oklahoma City picked up head coach Billy Donovan’s option for the 2019-20 season, multiple outlets reported.

Rockets 102, Jazz 97

In Houston, James Harden scored 47 points to help the Rockets hold off Utah for their fourth straight win.

In Other Games

Timberwolves 132, Kings 105

Suns 128, Knicks 110

Bucks 107, Pistons 104

Trail Blazers 131, Clippers 127

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Shibuya's Tomoya Hasegawa attempts a jumper in the fourth quarter against San-en on Sunday at Aoyama Gakuin University Memorial Hall. Hasegawa scored all eight of his points in the fourth in the Sunrockers' 80-57 win over the NeoPhoenix.
Sunrockers improve to .500 with win over NeoPhoenix
Fueled by a potent inside attack and a well-orchestrated passing performance, the Sunrockers Shibuya etched an 80-57 victory over the San-en NeoPhoenix on Sunday afternoon. What's more, ...
Japan 2024 Task Force co-chairmen Ingo Weiss (left) and Saburo Kawabuchi (center) and task force member Scott Darwin pose for photos at the Japan Basketball Association on Sunday.
FIBA task force positive on Tokyo 2020 berth for Japan
Japan's men's basketball team is on the right track to earn a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, FIBA task force co-chairman Ingo Weiss told a news conference on Sunday. Weiss stressed tha...
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (center) handles the ball in front of North Carolina forward Nassir Little (left) and guard Seventh Woods during the first half on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
North Carolina beats Gonzaga despite Hachimura's 17 points
North Carolina made shot after shot, finally backing its Hall of Fame coach's claim that he has a sharp-shooting bunch. And when they did miss, the Tar Heels relentlessly flew to the rim to purs...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge shoots against Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the second half on Monday night. | AP

, , , , ,