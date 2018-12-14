UAB coach Bill Clark wins Eddie Robinson Award
UAB head coach Bill Clark argues a call during the Conference USA championship game against Middle Tennessee last Saturday. | AP

AP

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – UAB’s Bill Clark has won the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award.

Clark has led the Blazers to their first Conference USA championship with a program-record 10 wins. The award was announced Thursday by the Football Writers Association of America and the Sugar Bowl.

UAB’s program resumed play last season after being shut down for two years by the university.

UAB plays Northern Illinois on Tuesday in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Blazers are seeking their first bowl win.

Clark has gone 24-14 in three seasons with the Blazers, including one before the shutdown.

He will receive the award on Jan. 5, in San Jose, California ahead of the national championship game.

It’s named after the famed Grambling State coach who won 408 games in his career.

