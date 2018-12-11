More Sports / Ice Hockey

Steven Stamkos fires Lightning to seventh straight win

AP

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are piling up points.

Stamkos had three goals to become the first player from the 2008 draft to reach 700 points, and the NHL-leading Lightning won their seventh consecutive game by beating the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

“Stammer is finding his groove,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

Stamkos scored power-play goals that tied the game in the first and second periods. The center completed his ninth hat trick and first since Oct. 13, 2014, against Montreal from the slot at 10:41 of the third.

“I knew it had been a while,” Stamkos said with a laugh. “I don’t know the exact date . I don’t want to hear it.”

The Lightning star, coming off a two-goal, two-assist outing in Saturday night’s 7-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, has 701 points in 696 career games. He joins Martin St. Louis (953) and Vincent Lecavalier (874) as the only Tampa Bay players reaching the 700-point milestone.

Ryan McDonagh had a go-ahead goal, Anthony Cirelli had the other two Tampa Bay goals, and Louis Domingue made 23 saves.

Kevin Hayes had two goals and Jesper Fast also scored for the Rangers, who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.

“To be able to beat some of the best teams, you have play really strict and smart, and make the right decision with or without the puck,” Lundqvist said. “So, the next time we play a top team like this we need to do all those things.”

Penguins 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

In Uniondale, New York, Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift Pittsburgh over the Islanders.

Red Wings 3, Kings 1

In Detroit, Jimmy Howard made a season-high 42 saves and Dylan Larkin scored his 12th goal of the season to lift the Red Wings past Los Angeles.

Sharks 5, Devils 2

In San Jose, Timo Meier scored twice, Joe Pavelski added his 20th goal of the season and the Sharks won for the fourth time in five games.

Radim Simek scored his first NHL goal, Tomas Hertl added a late power-play score and Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for San Jose, which has not lost in regulation at home since Nov. 15.

Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos (left) celebrates his first-period goal against New York with teammate Victor Hedman on Monday night. | AP

