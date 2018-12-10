Bucks come out on top of showdown against Raptors

After playing a starring role down the stretch, Malcolm Brogdon called this Milwaukee’s best performance of the season.

Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

“In terms of having a full game, playing hard on both ends and executing at a high level on both ends, executing the game plan, and then finishing strong down the stretch, that is definitely the top game for us,” Brogdon said.

The Bucks (17-8) bounced back from Friday’s loss to Golden State and have yet to lose consecutive games this season.

“That’s how special this team is,” Antetokounmpo said.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight, the second time this season they’ve suffered consecutive defeats. Toronto, which lost 106-105 at Brooklyn on Friday, dropped three straight from Nov. 12 to 16, losing at home to New Orleans and Detroit before an overtime defeat at Boston.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is best in the NBA.

Neither Leonard (rest) nor Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) played when the Raptors lost 124-109 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29, Toronto’s first defeat following a 6-0 start.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry was 0-for-5 and didn’t score for the first time since March 17, 2013 against Miami. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

“Just couldn’t find the open ones tonight,” Lowry said. All of his misses Sunday were from 3-point range.

Milwaukee led 79-74 heading to the fourth and pushed its lead to 85-74.

Toronto battled back to lead 97-94 on a 3 by Leonard at 2:07, but Brogdon hit the tying 3 at 1:07 and followed with a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds left.

“We did a great job trusting one another and moving the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Malcolm hit some huge shots.”

Middleton assisted on both of Brogdon’s key baskets and finished with five assists.

“I’m going to get the glory for the shots but Khris is the one who sacrificed and made the extra pass to get it to me,” Brogdon said.

VanVleet answered with a layup, but Antetokounmpo restored the 3-point cushion with a driving dunk.

Leonard hit the rim with a potential tying 3 and Ersan Ilyasova was fouled as he grabbed the rebound. Ilyasova sealed it by making both free throws with seven seconds remaining, and Toronto did not attempt another shot.

Pelicans 116, Pistons 108

In Detroit, Jrue Holiday scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 28 as New Orleans dealt the Pistons their fourth straight loss.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis left with a right hip injury after a first-quarter collision with Blake Griffin. Davis returned early in the third quarter, but finished with only six points — three before the injury. He also had five blocks and nine rebounds.

Griffin scored 35 points for Detroit, Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added a season-best 24 off the bench.

Spurs 110, Jazz 97

In San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight after dropping four of five.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for the San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for Utah. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as the Jazz had its two-game winning streak halted.

Hornets 119, Knicks 107

In New York, Kemba Walker scored 25 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 to lead Charlotte past the Knicks.

Tony Parker scored 16 points, Marvin Williams had 13 and Cody Zeller finished with 12 as the Hornets led by as many as 28 points in a game they never trailed.

New York rookie Kevin Knox tied a season high with 26 points and set a career high with 15 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points.